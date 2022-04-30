Expected move by Harris on third-level funding likely to spark division between FF and FG
Minister for Higher Education is bringing a long-awaited policy document to cabinet next week, but he faces a challenge to convince Fianna Fáil that cutting student fees is the best course of action
Simon Harris, the Minister for Higher Education, is bringing a long-awaited policy document, based on a European Commission report on third-level funding, to cabinet at a time of divided views in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.
Harris has been pushing for a cut in the €3,000 annual student registration fee as a further cost of living measure which would help struggling families.
But Fianna Fáil believes that the priority should be to increase...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Demand for third-level courses ‘not aligned to skills needs’
Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said courses in areas such as ICT, construction and health would be prioritised
University of Limerick got legal threat over report into €8m site purchase
University says it is unable to publish KPMG report into acquisition of Dunnes site until threat is ‘reviewed’
Universities say state funding a ‘fraction’ of what’s required to tackle investment gap
Universities association says government’s funding plans have done little to address the underlying core funding deficit in the sector
UCD seeks fundraising agent to tap donations from Chinese investors
College aims to seek support from Chinese-dominated IIP visa programme, after professors warned of political interference on campus