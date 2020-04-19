Sunday April 19, 2020
Exam stress bites as students await Leaving Cert start date

A survey of 28,000 students earlier this month showed 49 per cent wanted the Leaving Cert cancelled, but the Department of Education is adamant it will go ahead

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th April, 2020
4
Minister for Education Joe McHugh has delayed the Leaving Cert until late July at the earliest. Picture: Rollingnews

When Leah Byrne heard that her Leaving Certificate exams would be postponed until late summer, she struggled to hold back the tears.

“I got really upset watching the news at home. My parents said ‘it’s a good thing’, but the uncertainty is still there, in the sense that we don’t have dates and we don’t really know what is going to happen. They are saying that they’re hoping it will all go ahead by July,...

