Dept of Education spends over €4m posting payslips
Department says online payslips for school employees will be looked at after interim upgrade of payroll system
The Department of Education has spent more than €4 million posting payslips to employees and retirees over the last two years, new figures show.
The figures, which were provided to the Business Post in response to a Freedom of Information request, show €2,121,397 was spent posting payslips in 2018, followed by €2,109,902 last year.
Primary and post-primary teachers are paid every two weeks and receive a paper payslip from An Post for each payment.
