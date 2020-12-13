Subscribe Today
Education

Dept of Education spends over €4m posting payslips

Department says online payslips for school employees will be looked at after interim upgrade of payroll system

Claire McNamara
13th December, 2020
A total of €2,121,397 was spent posting payslips in 2018, followed by €2,109,902 last year.

The Department of Education has spent more than €4 million posting payslips to employees and retirees over the last two years, new figures show.

The figures, which were provided to the Business Post in response to a Freedom of Information request, show €2,121,397 was spent posting payslips in 2018, followed by €2,109,902 last year.

Primary and post-primary teachers are paid every two weeks and receive a paper payslip from An Post for each payment.

