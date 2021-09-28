Day care deferral option now available to all teens with disabilities
Success of pilot project to encourage 1,700 school leavers with disabilities to continue education and training has led to it being made permanent
A successful pilot project to encourage teenagers with disabilities to take up training courses, rather than go into adult day care centres, is being made permanent.
There are about 1,700 students among the usual Leaving Certificate intake of 65,000 students who are living with various physical, intellectual and mental health issues.
Many of them have been slow to take up a place in an education or training course, because of the risk of losing access to a...
