‘Continued school closures could affect supply of new teachers’
Senior academic warns that if classrooms are empty in the next academic year then students will not be able to gain practical experience
The supply of new teachers could be seriously affected if school closures continue into the next academic year and beyond, as students will not be able to gain practical experience, a senior academic has warned.
Professor Damian Murchan, head of the School of Education at Trinity College Dublin, said that the closure of schools last year and again this year had caused significant challenges for in-school placements for student teachers. Approximately 3,500 primary and secondary...
Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off
The closure of 4,000 schools around the country looks likely to continue for at least another month, and the exams situation is still uncertain for Leaving Cert students
US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy
Most of the complaints about the Irish online learning vendor centre around being charged for ‘free’ trial courses
James McDermott and Matthew Sadlier: The study of medicine needs to go back to the future
Next weekend, the Health Professions Admissions Test will be taken by thousands of students who want to study medicine. But can a stressful multiple-choice written exam really predict suitability for the profession?
New law gives state swingeing powers over university governance
Strict new rules will slim down third-level boards and give HEA authority to replace members and withhold funding