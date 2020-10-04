Sunday October 4, 2020
Complex system failed to add up for Leaving Cert calculations

Nine separate bodies were engaged to oversee the Leaving Certificate calculated grades process, but the algorithms were never fully tested

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
4th October, 2020
Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, had to explain the mistake made in the grades process to students, parents and politicians. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

The Department of Education established nine separate bodies to oversee the Leaving Certificate calculated grades process, but never fully tested the algorithms developed to set students’ grades, an analysis by the Business Post has found.

Polymetrika, a Canadian company, was tasked with developing the algorithm having initially been engaged in a consultancy role while contingency plans to manage this year’s exams were being considered.

Several of the oversight groups placed...

