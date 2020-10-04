Complex system failed to add up for Leaving Cert calculations

The Department of Education established nine separate bodies to oversee the Leaving Certificate calculated grades process, but never fully tested the algorithms developed to set students’ grades, an analysis by the Business Post has found.
Polymetrika, a Canadian company, was tasked with developing the algorithm having initially been engaged in a consultancy role while contingency plans to manage this year’s exams were being considered.
Several of the oversight groups placed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team