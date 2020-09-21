Tuesday September 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: A teachers' strike would be ruinous

If this march towards industrial action is not sorted out now the repercussions for our students and wider society will be dire

21st September, 2020
Educating children right now retains the capacity to bring some kind of calm and certainty within our troubled society. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Strike! Call it "industrial action" if you will, but that is what Irish secondary school teachers are now talking about.

Back at school just three or so weeks and the Association of Secondary School Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) are moving to ballot their members on concerns teachers have about Covid-19.

This is shocking. Whichever way you examine this situation, it’s shocking. Effectively, it means that both the Department of Education and the teachers cannot agree...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Time running out to challenge Leaving Cert results, students told

Legal experts warn students wanting to catch CAO offers need to apply for a judicial review this coming week

Rosanna Cooney | 1 week ago

Leaving Cert’s calculated grades are ‘least worst’ alternative to abandoned exams

The Department of Education urgently needs to find a way to resolve any legitimate complaints about this year’s system, while robustly defending the system itself

Colin Murphy | 1 week ago

Powerful testimony breaks through culture of silence to call out problem of harassment

UCD academic Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has shown survivors that they do not have to ‘put up with’ harassment – there are legal consequences

Elaine Byrne | 1 week ago