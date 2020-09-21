Comment: A teachers' strike would be ruinous

Strike! Call it "industrial action" if you will, but that is what Irish secondary school teachers are now talking about.
Back at school just three or so weeks and the Association of Secondary School Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) are moving to ballot their members on concerns teachers have about Covid-19.
This is shocking. Whichever way you examine this situation, it’s shocking. Effectively, it means that both the Department of Education and the teachers cannot agree...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team