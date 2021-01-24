Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

Colin Murphy: Special needs education falls victim to state‘s scare tactics

An unintended consequence of the government’s ‘hammer and dance’ pandemic strategy is that our educators no longer trust the state to keep them safe

Colin Murphy
24th January, 2021
Colin Murphy: Special needs education falls victim to state‘s scare tactics
The best-case scenario for a return to school for children with special needs now appears to be the beginning of February

The harm being done to children with special needs by their prolonged absence from school is a tragedy. The question of political relevance is whether that tragedy was avoidable.

It certainly wasn’t predicted, at least with regard to last week’s hiatus. For the two weeks prior to that, there had appeared to be consistent progress towards a resumption of educational services for these children.

On January 6, Fórsa, the union representing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Any parents of students who take the option of putting the €250 credit towards the annual €3,000 student contribution fee will have this taken into account by the Revenue

Students face tax clawback on €250 Covid-19 grant

Education Michael Brennan 3 hours ago
Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, stated to the Joint Oireachtas Committee recently that “2021 has to be the year” to settle the question of higher education funding. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Comment: 2021 must be the year to fix higher education funding

Education Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh 3 days ago
Norma Foley: the Minister for Education was motivated by a desire to ensure the traditional Leaving Cert should go ahead as planned this summer Picture: Julien Behal

‘This was a ministerial decree. That’s not the way to bring people with you’

Education Aiden Corkery 2 weeks ago
‘We could fundamentally rethink our undergraduate experience, reframing it as a long-term talent development pipeline co-created with enterprise.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Seismic shift needed in the relationship between Irish universities and enterprise

Education Deirdre Lillis 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1