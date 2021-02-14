Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off

Colman Noctor has been on the frontline of the country’s mass home schooling experiment for the last five weeks. He has been teaching his three children, Harry, Ódhran and Layla, at home in Wicklow while juggling his main job as a child psychotherapist.

His verdict so far is that parents are being “asked to do the impossible” in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You end up feeling like a...