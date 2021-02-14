Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off
The closure of 4,000 schools around the country looks likely to continue for at least another month, and the exams situation is still uncertain for Leaving Cert students
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Colman Noctor has been on the frontline of the country’s mass home schooling experiment for the last five weeks. He has been teaching his three children, Harry, Ódhran and Layla, at home in Wicklow while juggling his main job as a child psychotherapist.
His verdict so far is that parents are being “asked to do the impossible” in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“You end up feeling like a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
New law gives state swingeing powers over university governance
Strict new rules will slim down third-level boards and give HEA authority to replace members and withhold funding
US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy
Most of the complaints about the Irish online learning vendor centre around being charged for ‘free’ trial courses
James McDermott and Matthew Sadlier: The study of medicine needs to go back to the future
Next weekend, the Health Professions Admissions Test will be taken by thousands of students who want to study medicine. But can a stressful multiple-choice written exam really predict suitability for the profession?
ASTI re-enters last minute talks on Leaving Cert
Teachers’ union said it was reassured by a commitment that the exam would take place as normal this year