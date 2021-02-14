Subscribe Today
Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off

The closure of 4,000 schools around the country looks likely to continue for at least another month, and the exams situation is still uncertain for Leaving Cert students

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Aiden Corkery - avatar

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
14th February, 2021
Coalition's testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off
Dr Colman Noctor and his children, (from left) Ódhran, 10, Layla, 8, and Harry, 6, at their home in Carlow: homeschooling issues Picture: Barry Cronin

Colman Noctor has been on the frontline of the country’s mass home schooling experiment for the last five weeks. He has been teaching his three children, Harry, Ódhran and Layla, at home in Wicklow while juggling his main job as a child psychotherapist.

His verdict so far is that parents are being “asked to do the impossible” in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You end up feeling like a...

