Chinese language Leaving Cert plan ‘should be shelved’
Dr Isabella Jackson of TCD has warned that employing a Chinese national to advise on the Leaving Cert Mandarin curriculum could compromise freedom of expression
The Department of Education has been urged to drop plans to have a new language adviser appointed by the Chinese government, and to draw from domestic expertise in drawing up a Mandarin Leaving Certificate curriculum.
It emerged earlier this month that the proposed plans to add Mandarin as a secondary school subject involved the Chinese government paying for and appointing, with the department’s approval, a language adviser.
Dr Isabella Jackson, an assistant professor...
