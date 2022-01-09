Call for school inspectors to go back into classrooms
As staff shortages bite due to Covid-19 and self-isolation, there are calls for Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, to send inspectors in as substitute teachers
Norma Foley is coming under pressure from members of her own party to send her department’s inspectors back into the classroom in response to staff shortages.
Schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers to replace the thousands of staff who have either contracted Covid-19 or have to isolate as a close contact.
Three Fianna Fáil politicians with teaching qualifications – Cathal Crowe, a Clare TD, Pádraig O’Sullivan, the Cork North Central TD, and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Schools will re-open, the next challenge is to keep them open
Government faced pushback from unions but opposition parties agreed that term should start tomorrow as planned
State withheld capital grant from Limerick university amid concerns over €8m site purchase
Department paused payment of €2.5m grant to UL after it was heavily scrutinised for the acquisition of a former Dunnes Stores site in 2019
Academics say UCD’s next president should review its relationship with China
Concerns have been raised that the Confucius Institute has been allowed to teach a course on Chinese politics on UCD's campus
Study app helps Leaving Cert students improve their performance
Ekker looks at a student’s working habits and helps them to use their time more efficiently