Call for school inspectors to go back into classrooms

Norma Foley is coming under pressure from members of her own party to send her department’s inspectors back into the classroom in response to staff shortages.

Schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers to replace the thousands of staff who have either contracted Covid-19 or have to isolate as a close contact.

Three Fianna Fáil politicians with teaching qualifications – Cathal Crowe, a Clare TD, Pádraig O’Sullivan, the Cork North Central TD, and...