At least two foreign governments are paying for language advisers for Leaving Cert curriculum

Academics and politicians are uneasy about the role of the Chinese state in developing the new Mandarin Leaving Cert curriculum

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th August, 2021
At least two foreign governments are paying for language advisers for Leaving Cert curriculum
It has emerged that the Chinese government is paying for advisers to oversee parts of the Mandarin language curriculum for the Leaving Cert next year.

At least two foreign governments are paying for advisers to oversee parts of the Irish higher level education system, the Business Post has learned.

Concerns were last week expressed over the appointment by the Chinese government of a Mandarin language adviser as part of the Department of Education’s (DoE) plans to introduce the language as a Leaving Certificate subject from next year.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the department...

