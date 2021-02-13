ASTI re-enters last minute talks on Leaving Cert
Teachers’ union said it was reassured by a commitment that the exam would take place as normal this year
An announcement on the future of the Leaving Cert could be made within days, after the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it was re-entering talks with the government.
The teachers’ union was the subject of a public backlash in recent days after it pulled out of negotiations last Thursday, over concerns that an alternative system based on calculated grades would take precedence over the traditional Leaving Cert exams.
Students, government and opposition...
