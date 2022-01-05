Analysis: Schools will re-open, the next challenge is to keep them open

The short-lived battle over the re-opening of schools is now over. Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, has confirmed that around 1.2 million children will be returning to primary and secondary schools tomorrow.

The debate about whether to re-open in the middle of the Omicron wave has featured the teachers’ unions, politicians and public health experts.

But significant new voices emerged in the form of Conor O’Mahony, the special rapporteur on child protection, and Niall...