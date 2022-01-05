Analysis: Schools will re-open, the next challenge is to keep them open
Government faced pushback from unions but opposition parties agreed that term should start tomorrow as planned
The short-lived battle over the re-opening of schools is now over. Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, has confirmed that around 1.2 million children will be returning to primary and secondary schools tomorrow.
The debate about whether to re-open in the middle of the Omicron wave has featured the teachers’ unions, politicians and public health experts.
But significant new voices emerged in the form of Conor O’Mahony, the special rapporteur on child protection, and Niall...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State withheld capital grant from Limerick university amid concerns over €8m site purchase
Department paused payment of €2.5m grant to UL after it was heavily scrutinised for the acquisition of a former Dunnes Stores site in 2019
Academics say UCD’s next president should review its relationship with China
Concerns have been raised that the Confucius Institute has been allowed to teach a course on Chinese politics on UCD's campus
Study app helps Leaving Cert students improve their performance
Ekker looks at a student’s working habits and helps them to use their time more efficiently
‘Trust and safety’ course aims to support content moderators
Griffith College and Kinzen, the digital anti-disinformation company, have partnered to create a diploma course for this ‘under-resourced’ sector