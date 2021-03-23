Analysis: Pressure on school places means political row is brewing
School admission rules still favour the ‘old Irish’ but with growing populations in urban areas, politicians will have to find new policies to level the playing field. They could start by looking at what happened in Boston almost 50 years ago
You might expect a new book with the “Kennedy Legacy” in the title to focus on the familiar glories.
From Whence I Came: The Kennedy Legacy, Ireland and America, published last week to coincide with the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and reviewed here, does have chapters on John F Kennedy’s historic election in 1960, his famous visit to Ireland in 1963 and his achievements during the little over 1,000 days he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Principals warn of burnout as primary schools return to full teaching
Lobby group says pandemic has ‘exacerbated an already dire situation’ for exhausted school leaders
The Leaving Cert is not fair but now we have a chance to change that
Research in education shows children quickly internalise their place in the pecking order and the Leaving Cert has merely reinforced this order, rather than providing the means to challenge it
No reports of teachers being lobbied to boost exam grades
Government preparing new legislation to allow the Leaving Cert results of students to be permanently withheld if they lobby their teacher
Analysis: Foley’s description of the hybrid Leaving Cert as ‘fair’ is very much open to question
This year’s exam offers an opportunity for some canny students, puts pressure on teachers and could intensify the points race — but are there any viable alternatives?