Analysis: Foley’s description of the hybrid Leaving Cert as ‘fair’ is very much open to question
This year’s exam offers an opportunity for some canny students, puts pressure on teachers and could intensify the points race — but are there any viable alternatives?
When Aodhán O’Riordáin was doing his Leaving Certificate, he and his fellow students were up in arms about how unfair it all was.
The current Labour education spokesman and his classmates had to sit their exams while Jack Charlton’s Irish football team were playing in the 1994 World Cup in the USA.
“We thought that the universe was conspiring against us and that we were being really unfairly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: This is no way for children to live. School shutdown is immoral and without scientific basis
Our knowledge of the coronavirus may have increased exponentially over the last 12 months, but we have clearly learned nothing in our response to it
Varadkar promises parents ‘clear message’ on schools in coming days
Tánaiste says Nphet advocated a ‘very gradual approach’ to children returning to the classroom
Malcolm Byrne: Algorithms can do more harm than good if not checked for bias
The design of the predicted grade system for the Leaving Cert must be fair, transparent and explained in detail – a rule the state should apply to all algorithmic decision-making
‘Continued school closures could affect supply of new teachers’
Senior academic warns that if classrooms are empty in the next academic year then students will not be able to gain practical experience