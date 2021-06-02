Young workers six times more likely to be on temporary contracts, study finds

Workers under the age of 25, people with disabilities, Travellers and Eastern European migrants are at much higher risk of employment disadvantage than other groups, a report has found.

These groups all have significantly less access to what the International Labour Organisation defines as “decent work”, according to the joint report published by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The report, entitled Monitoring Decent...