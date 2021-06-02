Subscribe Today
Young workers six times more likely to be on temporary contracts, study finds

Report by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the ESRI also found Travellers and people with disabilities face employment inequality

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
2nd June, 2021
A third of workers between the ages of 18 and 24 are on temporary contracts, with 60 per cent on lower hourly rates

Workers under the age of 25, people with disabilities, Travellers and Eastern European migrants are at much higher risk of employment disadvantage than other groups, a report has found.

These groups all have significantly less access to what the International Labour Organisation defines as “decent work”, according to the joint report published by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The report, entitled Monitoring Decent...

