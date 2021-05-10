Young people worst hit by Covid-19 related unemployment
The crisis left nearly a third of 20-24-year-olds unemployed and not in education or training, according to the ERSI
Young people have been worst hit by Covid-19 related unemployment, according to new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
Workers in their early 20s are earning less than they did in the 1990s and 2000s, the research said.
There were 112,000 fewer people aged 15 to 34 in the workforce in the final quarter of 2020 than in the same period in 2019. Comparatively there were 93,000 fewer workers in the entire...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eugene Kiernan: Inflation and high prices? Probably. But don’t panic, it’s temporary
Many economists are raising alarm bells in the US over how high prices will go and for how long, but companies themselves are taking a more sanguine view
Total wealth of Irish households rose by €49bn in 2020
Figures released by the Central Bank indicate gross household savings increased to €7.4 billion in the last three months of the year
Aidan Regan: Biden’s move against the global rich puts Ireland in a moral dilemma
This country risks making a fool of itself by using moral reasoning and principles of fairness to advance its own economic interests
Ireland should hold steady in the corporation tax debate
We can’t afford to be fatalistic as the OECD negotiations unfold. There are plenty of reasons to hope we won’t end up €2 billion out of pocket