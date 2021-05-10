Young people worst hit by Covid-19 related unemployment

Young people have been worst hit by Covid-19 related unemployment, according to new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Workers in their early 20s are earning less than they did in the 1990s and 2000s, the research said.

There were 112,000 fewer people aged 15 to 34 in the workforce in the final quarter of 2020 than in the same period in 2019. Comparatively there were 93,000 fewer workers in the entire...