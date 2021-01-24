Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Varadkar pledges to help firms locked out of Covid-19 supports

State also plans to provide new supports for businesses not covered by existing schemes

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
Peter O'Dwyer - avatar

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
24th January, 2021
Varadkar pledges to help firms locked out of Covid-19 supports
The government’s efforts to ramp up support for hard-pressed business owners comes as the Central Bank of Ireland warned of an impending wave of insolvencies later this year.

The government will expand business support schemes into the second quarter of the year and develop new initiatives for firms locked out of existing supports, Leo Varadkar has said.

The move comes as the country’s financial regulator has warned of a slew of delayed business failures later this year. The government is also coming under increasing pressure to expand the Covid restrictions support scheme (CRSS) to firms shut by the pandemic but ineligible under current...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Lorries at the Port of Dover in Kent, where traffic is returning to normal levels after a quiet start to the year: FDI used to be able to be counted in tangible good like these but it’s harder to measure intangible capital such as patents and algorithms Picture: PA

Aidan Regan: First step in debate on foreign direct investment is to agree on what it is

Economics Aidan Regan 3 hours ago
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, has an uphill battle in convincing other countries that Ireland’s corporate tax regime is fair

High stakes for Ireland as OECD seeks corporation tax reform

Economics Ian Guider 1 week ago
In the agri-food sector Ireland boasts globally recognised island-wide brands such as Kerry, Diageo, Glanbia, Dawn foods and others which rely on 32 counties to cultivate and harvest world-class products. Picture: Getty

Comment: The time is right for an all-island trade strategy

Economics Mark O'Connell 1 week ago
As bad as the pandemic has been for the economy, there is a seemingly endless well of money we can access, courtesy of investors, to cushion the blow

Ian Guider: We have the money but where is the plan to get back to work?

Economics Ian Guider 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1