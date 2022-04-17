Subscribe Today
Economics

US economist warns Fed must ‘act tough’ to counter runaway inflation

International finance professor Sergio Rebelo says the lift in interest rates needs to accelerate to avoid repeat of 1970s crisis

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
17th April, 2022
Sergio Rebelo, professor of international finance at the Kellogg School of Management in Northwestern University in Illinois: stronger policy decisions need to be taken to avoid a repeat of the 1970s inflation crisis

The US Federal Reserve needs to respond to rising inflation with more decisive policy action, a leading American economist has warned.

Sergio Rebelo, professor of international finance at the Kellogg School of Management in Northwestern University in Illinois, said the rate of inflation in the US economy was running at 40-year highs, and stronger policy decisions needed to be taken to avoid a repeat of the 1970s inflation crisis.

“When I look at the US...

