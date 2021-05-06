Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Total wealth of Irish households rose by €49bn in 2020

Figures released by the Central Bank indicate gross household savings increased to €7.4 billion in the last three months of the year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th May, 2021
Total wealth of Irish households rose by €49bn in 2020
The Central Bank warned that the data did not reflect the unequal impact of the pandemic on households across the country. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The total net worth of households in Ireland reached €855 billion in the last quarter of 2020 thanks to increasing deposits and housing assets, according to data released by the Central Bank.

Gross household savings increased by €1 billion in that period to stand at €7.4 billion.

Overall, household net worth went up by €49 billion throughout 2020.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, is not without supporters and allies in Europe. Picture: Getty

Ireland should hold steady in the corporation tax debate

Economics Brian Keegan 5 days ago
US president Joe Biden: unapologetically advancing a new left-of-centre economic agenda

Aidan Regan: Biden’s move against the global rich puts Ireland in a moral dilemma

Economics Aidan Regan 5 days ago
Locked out: The data bears out that, the housing market is indeed rigged in favour of the rich

Aidan Regan: The house price effect is shaping our society, and not for the better

Economics Aidan Regan 1 week ago
A busy Grafton Street in Dublin last September: if we are determined to get the domestic economy going this summer, the state is going to have to go on a splurge itself to help it along

Ian Guider: We should follow Uncle Sam’s example to boost spending

Economics Ian Guider 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1