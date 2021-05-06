Total wealth of Irish households rose by €49bn in 2020
Figures released by the Central Bank indicate gross household savings increased to €7.4 billion in the last three months of the year
The total net worth of households in Ireland reached €855 billion in the last quarter of 2020 thanks to increasing deposits and housing assets, according to data released by the Central Bank.
Gross household savings increased by €1 billion in that period to stand at €7.4 billion.
Overall, household net worth went up by €49 billion throughout 2020.
