Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Thomas Piketty: ‘Inequality and the rise of Trump and Brexit are closely related’

The bestselling economist is in lockdown in Paris while his new 1,100-page book, Capital and Ideology, has just been published. Recently, he and 400 other academics signed a letter arguing that Europe’s Covid-19 crisis needed a Europe-wide financial response: the Eurobond

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th April, 2020
Thomas Piketty was one of 400 academics to sign an open letter to the European Council calling for the establishment of Eurobonds

Facing into his fourth week of a strict quarantine in Paris, Thomas Piketty was in a reflective mood this weekend as he discussed the potential long-term impacts of the coronavirus on our economies. “I hope it will result in change, but at this stage one cannot be sure,” he said.

“There are many who will want to continue business as usual when the crisis is over. They will explain that it was a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hardest-hit Europeans will not forget if EU ignores solidarity

Countries that have suffered a terrible loss of human life and incurred crippling debt in the struggle against Covid-19 may question the value of the EU if they are made to carry the burden of that debt themselves

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

The next government has a unique opportunity to reboot our Republic

Covid-19 presents us with the chance to rebuild an Ireland with enhanced quality of life and better public infrastructure at its core

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

One in four could be out of work by June, Central Bank warns

Economic output could fall by as much as 15% if Covid-19 lockdown continues past the summer, quarterly bulletin says

Ian Guider | 2 days ago