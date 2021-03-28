The trouble with GDP: why ‘some money is more equal than others’
The robust health of the many multinationals based here means that Ireland’s GDP does not necessarily reflect the true economic health of the average Irish household. Is there a better way – or do we benefit more by keeping things as they are?
Back in early February, the Fine Gael press office felt the country was ready for some good news.
“It’s official: Ireland’s economy is the only economy in the EU to grow in 2020,” the party proudly declared on its Twitter account, adding an infographic which detailed how Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) was up by 3 per cent last year.
Set against a background image of an Irish flag fluttering in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: Leprechaun economics are a very real threat to our national interest
It’s the Double Irish that defines us in the eyes of the world, and this can have unintended consequences
Pat Rabbitte: Has Europe learned its lesson from the last crash?
The ECB responded to the last global recession by embarking on an austerity binge, but things are different this time
Brian Keegan: Latest Brexit row shows that changing borders has a price
A lack of any serious engagement with the economic consequences of Brexit means that further crises and flashpoints are inevitable
Aidan Regan: The great known unknowns of our corporate tax receipts
Most employed people know how much income tax they will pay next year, and this predictability gives certainty to the public finances. But that is not the case when it comes to multinationals