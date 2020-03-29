Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The lights are on but nobody’s home as the nation’s shutters come down

Substantial emergency measures have been put in place to try to preserve jobs and businesses over the duration of the crisis and while they were widely welcomed, some business groups and associations are concerned at their potential implications

29th March, 2020
It‘s likely that further measures will be needed to help businesses recover. Picture: Shutterstock

As dusk fell on Dublin city centre last Wednesday, the stark reality of the economic paralysis into which the country had fallen moved sharply into focus. The lights were on, but everyone was at home.

The glass facades of the capital’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) gleamed as the red setting sun began to slip out of view further up the Liffey.

Before long, all that remained visible were the neon lights atop...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Conflicting camps divided over debt tactics in ‘war effort’

The ‘frugal’ nations, such as Germany, want to nationalise the cost of the war on the pandemic, forcing individual states to take on massive debt. Nine countries, including Ireland, want the creation of a ‘coronabond’ so the EU as a whole can shoulder the cost of the emergency. Who will prevail?

Aidan Regan | 2 hours ago

EU must provide cheap money to help members stay afloat

The government here will have to spend more cash to shore up our economy in this crisis, but all countries need to access the fiscal firepower of the eurozone to avoid collapse

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

ESRI calls for EU-wide stimulus after dire economic warning

Think-tank estimates that the Irish economy could shrink by up to 7% this year, with unemployment rising to 18%

Ian Guider | 2 days ago