Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, Oireachtas told

Fiscal watchdog repeats warnings over government’s spending plans ahead of next month’s budget

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd September, 2021
State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, Oireachtas told
Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, will appear in front of an Oireachtas committee tomorrow to discuss the 2022 budget. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Ireland’s spending watchdog today repeated its claim that the government is “evading difficult decisions” when it comes to public expenditure.

The Oireachtas budgetary oversight committee today heard from members of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) as part of its scrutiny of next month’s budget.

Sebastian Barnes, Ifac’s chairman, told the committee that the “long-term scarring effects” of Covid-19 on the economy are uncertain, and warn that a “significant...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, will have just €1 billion available for new spending and €500 million for tax cuts on October 12. Picture: Julien Behal

Michael Brennan: Budget 2022 set to be a holding operation for the government

Economics Michael Brennan 4 days ago
The euro symbol sculpture at the former European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt: the ECB has used its powers to push down the cost of borrowing. Picture: Bloomberg

Aidan Regan: Fiscal deficit is not a concern, but we must widen the tax base

Economics Aidan Regan 4 days ago
Grafton Street in Dublin city centre: the pandemic stopped many kinds of spending in their tracks. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dan O’Brien’s quarterly outlook: Government’s rush to increase public spending could put us in risky territory

Economics Dan O'Brien 4 days ago
Treasury bills are government bonds that have to be paid back in less than a year and are used to fill the gap between tax takes and expenditure. Picture: Getty

Ntma to sell another €750 million worth of bonds

Economics Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1