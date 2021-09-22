State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, committee to hear

Ireland’s spending watchdog will today repeat its claim that the government is “evading difficult decisions” when it comes to public expenditure.

The Oireachtas budgetary oversight committee will today hear from members of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) as part of its scrutiny of next month’s budget.

Sebastian Barnes, Ifac’s chairman, will tell the committee that the “long-term scarring effects” of Covid-19 on the economy are uncertain, and warn...