State won’t shy away from ‘difficult’ budget decisions, Donohoe says

The government will not shy away from “difficult” spending decisions in the 2022 budget, the Minister for Finance has said, as concerns persist over the country’s debt ratio after the pandemic.

Paschal Donohoe is today appearing in front of the Oireachtas budgetary oversight committee as deliberations continue on Ireland’s 2022 budget.

In his opening statement to the committee, Donohoe said the government could not maintain spending at an “unprecedented and unsustainably...