Small businesses are the real superstars of our economy

Small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeblood of the economy. They account for more than 99 per cent of all enterprises, and employ 70 per cent of the workforce. But when compared to the large multinationals, small businesses have lower profit margins, face higher taxes, encounter more competition, and pay higher insurance costs. The Covid-19 crisis should be an opportunity to change all of this, and recognise small enterprise as the real superstar.

It is often said...