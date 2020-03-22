Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rescuing the economy demands rapid, large-scale intervention

To prevent the economic impact of Covid-19 from becoming a permanent problem, the government must act decisively now to support both businesses and workers

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
22nd March, 2020
2
Paschal Donohoe, speaking about the shared national effort required from government, trade unions and employers Picture: PA

The memory of the economic collapse that Ireland experienced more than a decade ago can be traced to a single moment: the issuing of the blanket bank guarantee in September 2008. Everything that befell the country afterwards was a direct consequence of that decision.

It set the scene for an unprecedented economic malaise. At its worst, some 15 per cent of the workforce was on the Live Register by 2012. The figure would have been even...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

ECB must fund states to keep all workers on the payroll

A eurozone-wide social insurance scheme is what’s needed to stave off social disaster as a result of Covid-19

Aidan Regan | 2 hours ago

Governments must do more to ease economic impact of Covid-19, warns Honohan

Former governor of the Irish Central Bank says ‘helicopter money’ support could help and recommends collective action from Europe to avoid instability

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago

Covid-19: Two lost years or a swift economic recovery?

Economists are uncertain about how deep the financial impact of the coronavirus will be

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago