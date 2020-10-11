PwC tax boss warns over pact on new global minimum tax rate for MNCs

A political consensus among governments to introduce a new global minimum tax rate for multinational companies poses a risk for Irish tax receipts, the head of taxation at PwC has said.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will tomorrow unveil proposals for reforming how companies are taxed, with plans for a minimum rate to prevent avoidance by major companies that could also result in taxes being redistributed to different jurisdictions.

Susan Kilty, head...