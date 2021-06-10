Personal grooming spend up seven-fold as social activities reach almost pre-Covid levels

There was a 10 per cent rise in consumer spending last month, with social activity returning to almost pre-pandemic levels, according to debit card transaction analysis released today.

Spending on social activities, which includes restaurant takeaway and dine-at-home offerings, fast food and takeaway pints, rose 13 per cent compared to April and stood at 1 per cent lower than it was prior to the onset of Covid-19, the figures compiled by Bank of Ireland showed.

Restaurant spending rose...