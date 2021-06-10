Personal grooming spend up seven-fold as social activities reach almost pre-Covid levels
Bank of Ireland debit card spending analysis released today reveals boom in spending across hairdressers, accommodation, retail and travel
There was a 10 per cent rise in consumer spending last month, with social activity returning to almost pre-pandemic levels, according to debit card transaction analysis released today.
Spending on social activities, which includes restaurant takeaway and dine-at-home offerings, fast food and takeaway pints, rose 13 per cent compared to April and stood at 1 per cent lower than it was prior to the onset of Covid-19, the figures compiled by Bank of Ireland showed.
Restaurant spending rose...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hope and high stakes: Can the economic recovery plan work?
With hotels and B&Bs trading again after a seemingly endless hiatus, the hope is that this has been the last of the lockdowns. But some have doubts over the government’s plan to get the country moving again
Aidan Regan: Public debt is not a moral failure, it is an investment in the future
The EU’s fiscal rules are not fit for purpose, and Europe must break out of the mindset of a balanced budget as the ultimate goal and utilise debt to its advantage
Release of ‘pent-up demand’ drives sharp increase in services business activity
The latest PMI survey data from AIB signalled a marked pick-up in growth across the services economy in May as restrictions were eased
Central Bank profits fell 67% in 2020 after ‘Covid-19 shock’
The financial services regulator paid €665.7 million to the exchequer, one of the lowest dividends since the 2008 financial crisis, annual results show