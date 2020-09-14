Monday September 14, 2020
Pandemic offers chance of a new social contract, says report

Social Justice Ireland calls for introduction of universal basic income as part of a ‘fair recovery for all’

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
14th September, 2020
Social Justice Ireland set a target of 20 per cent of all housing in the country to be social housing. Picture: Getty

The government must ensure the national economic plan provides a fair recovery for all and use the opportunity of the pandemic to establish a new social contract with the Irish people, according to a new report by Social Justice Ireland (SJI).

Building a New Social Contract is a policy report from SJI which proposes using the state’s forthcoming national economic plan — to be delivered on budget day — to reshape the state’s relationship with...

Comment: Introducing a universal basic income makes economic sense

Giving everyone a baseline payment does not disincentivise work, and it’s the best way to deal with a technological future

Aidan Regan | 1 day ago

Aidan Regan: Big food industry profits while we pay the cost of cheap meat

If we want better meat, environmental sustainability, and improved pay and conditions for workers, then we need to pay more and confront the murky practices of the global corporate meat and agribusiness industry

Aidan Regan | 4 weeks ago

Comment: Europe and Asia have different approaches but common goals for recovery

Policymakers in both parts of the world must begin considering how to translate emergency measures into more sustainable policies to safeguard their long-term prospects

Hoe Ee Khor | 1 month ago