Pandemic offers chance of a new social contract, says report

The government must ensure the national economic plan provides a fair recovery for all and use the opportunity of the pandemic to establish a new social contract with the Irish people, according to a new report by Social Justice Ireland (SJI).
Building a New Social Contract is a policy report from SJI which proposes using the state’s forthcoming national economic plan — to be delivered on budget day — to reshape the state’s relationship with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team