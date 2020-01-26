Our income divide will shape the election in two major ways

Two stand-out features of Ireland’s labour market are likely to influence how people vote. First, the country has one of the highest levels of market income inequality in the OECD. This is because there is a very large low-wage sector. Almost 22 per cent of those in full-time employment are classified as low paid.

Second, existing beside this low-wage sector is a very high-paid sector in internationally traded services. These two cohorts of voters...