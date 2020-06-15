NTMA warns state could face increased borrowing rates

Ireland may face higher borrowing rates in the future, the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said.

Conor O’Kelly, the agency’s chief executive, said Ireland cannot expect near-zero interest rates to last forever. The NTMA is expected to borrow as much as €24 billion this year to fund the state’s emergency spending on Covid-19.

“Debt taken on at near-zero rates today will need to be refinanced...