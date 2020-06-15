Monday June 15, 2020
NTMA warns state could face increased borrowing rates

Conor O’Kelly, the agency’s chief executive, says debt taken on at near-zero rates now will need to be refinanced at a potentially higher cost

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
15th June, 2020
Conor O’Kelly, the NTMA chief executive says Ireland always needs a contingency plan to be prepared for economic shocks, market volatility and events outside our control

Ireland may face higher borrowing rates in the future, the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said.

Conor O’Kelly, the agency’s chief executive, said Ireland cannot expect near-zero interest rates to last forever. The NTMA is expected to borrow as much as €24 billion this year to fund the state’s emergency spending on Covid-19.

“Debt taken on at near-zero rates today will need to be refinanced...

