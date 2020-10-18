NTMA to repay final costly recession-era bonds tomorrow

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is to repay the last of its expensive recession-era bonds tomorrow, in a move that will save the exchequer hundreds of millions of euro in interest payments annually.

About €6.5 billion will be repaid to investors in the bond along with the last interest payment of €300 million, sources said.

The repayment from the state’s cash reserves will mean there is little debt due in the next couple of...