No evidence inflation ‘ingrained’ in Irish economy but price increases likely to persist

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said inflation had been higher in Ireland than across the euro area to date and added that this was likely to continue

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
24th January, 2022
Inflation in Ireland surged to 5.7 per cent in December, driven largely by price increases recorded across the energy, transport, housing sectors.

There is no evidence of the current high levels of inflation becoming “ingrained” in the Irish economy but price increases are likely to persist throughout 2022, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has said.

Gabriel Makhlouf said inflation had been higher in Ireland than across the euro area to date and added that this was likely to continue.

The rate of price increases both domestically and across Europe more broadly, however, will...

