Economics

NI-style ‘spend local’ vouchers would make inflation worse, expert to warn

Professor Karl Whelan from UCD will today tell TDs and senators it was ‘for the best’ that vouchers were not given out to the public in the manner proposed by Sinn Féin

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th November, 2021
Professor Karl Whelan, from the school of economics at University College Dublin, will today brief TDs and senators on the risks of continued rises in inflation. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Proposals to roll out “spend local” vouchers in Ireland would only add to inflationary pressures, an expert will say today, arguing that the state made the right decision not to artificially incentivise demand amid rising prices globally.

Professor Karl Whelan, from the school of economics at University College Dublin, will today brief TDs and senators on the risks of continued rises in inflation, amid increasing prices across the world.

He will say it...

