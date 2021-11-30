Mortgage approvals fell in number and value during October

The number of mortgages approved in the State, as well as the value of mortgages, declined during October, according to the data published by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The latest figures from the BPFI Mortgage Approvals Report for October 2021 showed that a total of 4,568 mortgages valued at almost €1.2 billion were approved in October, 2,533 (55 per cent) of which were first time buyers, while mover purchasers accounted for 1,076 (24 per cent).

First-time buyer mortgages...