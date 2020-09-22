Wednesday September 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

More than a quarter of high earners in Ireland ‘struggle to make ends meet’

New report finds that the better paid in UK do not have same difficulties meeting financial commitments

22nd September, 2020
Younger high earners in Ireland are more concerned about their ability to buy a house, plan a family and settle down, according to the report. Picture: Getty

More than a quarter of Ireland’s high earners are struggling to make ends meet, according to a new report.

Some of the wealthiest households in Ireland are feeling more insecure about their financial stability compared to their European counterparts, according to the “worried well-off” report launched today.

The report, led by Tasc, the think-tank for action on social change, examines the financial position and attitudes towards inequality among the top 10...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pandemic offers chance of a new social contract, says report

Social Justice Ireland calls for introduction of universal basic income as part of a ‘fair recovery for all’

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

Comment: Introducing a universal basic income makes economic sense

Giving everyone a baseline payment does not disincentivise work, and it’s the best way to deal with a technological future

Aidan Regan | 1 week ago

Aidan Regan: Big food industry profits while we pay the cost of cheap meat

If we want better meat, environmental sustainability, and improved pay and conditions for workers, then we need to pay more and confront the murky practices of the global corporate meat and agribusiness industry

Aidan Regan | 1 month ago