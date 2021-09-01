Manufacturing boomed in August but backlogs growing at ‘record pace’ due to supply bottlenecks
AIB chief economist says capacity constraints continue to be a problem despite the ‘robust growth’ of Ireland’s manufacturing sector
Ireland’s manufacturing sector experienced strong growth in the month of August but continues to be hamstrung by a “supply bottleneck” causing backlogs to grow at record pace, according to AIB’s chief economist.
The AIB purchase manufacturing index (PMI) totalled 62.8 in the month of August, which was slightly lower than the 63.3 reported in July but still is, according to the bank, one of the highest PMI figures on...
