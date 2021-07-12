Labour shortage to hit global recovery, says top economist

The shortage in labour will constrain the global economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, a leading economist has said.

“We’re seeing labour shortages in every sector of the global economy right now,” Markus Schomer, chief economist with PineBridge Investments, a $133 billion global asset manager, told the Business Post.

“Wage supports being paid by governments are certainly fuelling this. In the US there are more advertised job openings than there...