Labour shortage to hit global recovery, says top economist
Global asset manager’s expert says pre-pandemic tightness in labour markets has been exacerbated by enhanced Covid-era unemployment supports
The shortage in labour will constrain the global economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, a leading economist has said.
“We’re seeing labour shortages in every sector of the global economy right now,” Markus Schomer, chief economist with PineBridge Investments, a $133 billion global asset manager, told the Business Post.
“Wage supports being paid by governments are certainly fuelling this. In the US there are more advertised job openings than there...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: We need our allies more than we need our beloved 12.5 per cent tax rate
Pushing back against the OECD just confirms the accusations that we’re a tax haven – and won’t help us when the much bigger threat of austerity comes knocking
Comment: Global economy heading for stagflationary debt crisis
Conditions are ripe for a repeat of both the 1970s stagflationary shock and the 2008 debt crisis — this slow-motion train wreck looks unavoidable as matters stand
Central Bank improves economic outlook amid positive consumer sentiment
The Central Bank estimated that modified domestic demand is due to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2021, 5.6 per cent in 2022 and 4.8 per cent in 2023
New orders in Irish manufacturing rose at ‘fastest ever rate’ during June
The continued manufacturing boom was offset by ‘severe pressures’ associated with supply chain issues, according to AIB