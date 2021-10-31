John Walsh: Will rising inflation and spending demands lead to our own winter of discontent?

History rarely repeats itself, but it sometimes rhymes. The term “winter of discontent” has been deployed with growing frequency to describe the challenges facing the government and Irish people over the coming months. As an analogy, there are some useful comparisons, but there are also limitations.

The phrase from Shakespeare’s Richard III was dusted down by British commentators in the winter of 1978/9 to depict the unfolding scenes of industrial strife and chaos...