Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

John Walsh: Will rising inflation and spending demands lead to our own winter of discontent?

There are similarities between Ireland’s current plight and Britain’s infamous winter of 1978/9, but there are also important differences

John Walsh
31st October, 2021
John Walsh: Will rising inflation and spending demands lead to our own winter of discontent?
Stormy weather ahead? Forecasts that rising inflation would be temporary could are starting to look premature. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland

History rarely repeats itself, but it sometimes rhymes. The term “winter of discontent” has been deployed with growing frequency to describe the challenges facing the government and Irish people over the coming months. As an analogy, there are some useful comparisons, but there are also limitations.

The phrase from Shakespeare’s Richard III was dusted down by British commentators in the winter of 1978/9 to depict the unfolding scenes of industrial strife and chaos...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner responsible for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union, said the regulations would ensure the EU banking industry would be ‘resilient’ in the future. Picture: Getty

European Commission adopts global banking regulations to tighten capital requirements

Economics Eva Short 3 days ago
The Poolbeg incinerator: typically, cities with the highest cost of living also have the highest local purchasing power, but this is not the case with Dublin. Picture: RollingNews

Aidan Regan: A tale of one city and a two-tier economy operating beneath it

Economics Aidan Regan 2 weeks ago
Coming out of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic, with the public finances in the red to the tune of €21.5 billion for 2020 and 2021, there was never going to be enough money to please anyone, let alone everyone. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Ian Guider: Budget does too little to meet the enormous challenges we face

Economics Ian Guider 2 weeks ago
‘Risk-blindness is back with a vengeance in Leinster House as politicians try to out-compete each other on the size and scope of the largesse they intend to dispense.’ Picture: Julien Behal

Dan O’Brien: Politicians on populist spending sprees are a worry for the financial grown-ups

Economics Dan O'Brien 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1