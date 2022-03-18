John Walsh: We can hope for the best but should plan for the worst in the fallout from war

Over the past 15 years, Ireland has weathered an economic meltdown and a pandemic. You might think we are due a break, yet there is as much uncertainty now about the future as there was when the sub-prime crisis erupted in the US in the summer of 2007.

There are a number of scenarios that could unfold. The most benign is that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is short-lived and the primacy of the political centre ground is...