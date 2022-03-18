Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

John Walsh: We can hope for the best but should plan for the worst in the fallout from war

The government is right to hold back on additional counter-inflationary moves until it becomes clear what challenges lie ahead

John Walsh
18th March, 2022
John Walsh: We can hope for the best but should plan for the worst in the fallout from war
‘The carnage and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine is rightly the immediate priority for most countries.’ Picture: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Over the past 15 years, Ireland has weathered an economic meltdown and a pandemic. You might think we are due a break, yet there is as much uncertainty now about the future as there was when the sub-prime crisis erupted in the US in the summer of 2007.

There are a number of scenarios that could unfold. The most benign is that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is short-lived and the primacy of the political centre ground is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘There is little about this Ukraine war that is contained. One of the aspects of the current crisis is that it has seismic impacts on a wide range of issues.’ Picture: Getty

Eugene Kiernan: Ukraine war will further exacerbate economic uncertainty

Economics Eugene Kiernan
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: says that while Ireland and Europe were facing increased economic costs from accommodating refugees and further energy price inflation as a result of the invasion, the real cost was being borne by the Ukrainian people

Donohoe: State’s coffers can handle spending hike despite permacrisis

Economics Daniel Murray
The West has implemented severe economic and financial sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime. Picture: Getty

Jim O’Neill: Will sanctioning Russia upend the monetary system?

Economics Jim O'Neill
In the final quarter of last year, the number of people at work reached 2.5 million, a record number and around 150,000 ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Picture: Bloomberg Finance LP

Dan O’Brien: End of acute Covid period finds Ireland’s economy in encouragingly rude health

Economics Dan O'Brien

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1