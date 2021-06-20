Subscribe Today
John Walsh: Ireland may soon be the worst little country in which to do business

The dysfunctional property market and the decade-old banking crisis have prompted a swing so far left that there will be no room for the private enterprise that fuels the economy and exchequer

John Walsh
20th June, 2021
John Walsh: Ireland may soon be the worst little country in which to do business
If Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, even hinted that he was considering lifting the ban on bonus schemes for bankers, there is a good chance it would precipitate the collapse of the government. Picture: Julian Behal

If the direction of travel of political sentiment in this country continues on its current path, then it could soon become a criminal offence to publicly support private enterprise.

That may seem a tab hyperbolic, but there is a growing disconnect between the national mood and the harsh realities of funding a functioning democracy.

The nostrums shaping public discourse in Ireland have taken on a perverse tone, and nowhere is this more evident than in...

