Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

John Walsh: If we want to survive the tax regime change, we have to start with fixing the parlous state of third-level funding

The ecosystem for research and development, and innovation, which are crucial to FDI, is underdeveloped but there is no political consensus on how to fill the gaping hole in the financing of education

John Walsh
26th December, 2021
John Walsh: If we want to survive the tax regime change, we have to start with fixing the parlous state of third-level funding
The feedback from multinational executives is that if Ireland wants to maintain its attractiveness in the future, then improvements have to be made to supports for research and development and innovation. Picture: Getty Images

Paul Krugman, the New York Times columnist, has deployed the term “leprechaun economics” to describe the Irish economy on a number of occasions over the past few years. Incredibly, he seemed to find this amusing until it was pointed out to him earlier this year that racial tropes are considered offensive. But that is an aside.

Krugman was feeding into a wider narrative about Ireland that has formed over the past couple of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin city centre: the hospitality industry is again suffering severe trading restrictions. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Reasons to be cheerful as we weather a tough year

Economics Ian Guider
The resurgence of inflation in the US is something hard-headed Democrat veterans such as Larry Summers predicted

Dan O’Brien: Era of big government and unbridled borrowing may be coming to an end

Economics Dan O'Brien
It is hard to see a significant downside of young people spending more time learning before they start earning. Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: Sticking with the books has put Ireland at the top of the class

Economics Dan O'Brien
That sinking feeling: Ireland has clearly become the sink location for profits and intellectual property of pharma and tech giants domiciled here. Picture: Irene Fox

Aidan Regan: What will global tax games mean for the future of Treasure Ireland?

Economics Aidan Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1