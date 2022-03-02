Jim O’Neill: Will sanctioning Russia upend the monetary system?
Are we witnessing a further consolidation of US power through the dollar-dominated system, or will this episode set the stage for the kind of monetary and financial fragmentation that some analysts have long anticipated?
The savage fighting in Ukraine has led many to wonder whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s supposed strategic brilliance is all that it was chalked up to be. Though Putin anticipated that Nato wouldn’t respond militarily to his war, he seems to have underestimated the West’s capacity for solidarity. The United States and its allies and partners have already implemented unprecedently severe economic and financial sanctions against Putin’s regime, and the decision to block Russia’s central...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien: End of acute Covid period finds Ireland’s economy in encouragingly rude health
Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, the challenges of inflation and energy, as well as the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the forecast for the economy is upbeat
Costing a packet: How the inflation crisis is putting the squeeze on suppliers and consumers
From transport to sunflower oil, costs are soaring across the food industry but with supermarkets unwilling to be the first to raise prices, suppliers are under impossible strain
Inflation eased to 5% in January for first time in 14 months
Petrol and diesel prices rose by 29.5 and 32 per cent
Fiscal rules of EU were ‘drawn out of thin air’ — Nobel prize winning economist
Prof Joseph Stiglitz says growth and stability pact has ‘fundamental flaws’ and is counterproductive for the European economy