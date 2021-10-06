Irish rate of inflation set to ‘peak’ next quarter, analysts warn

Inflation in Ireland “will peak” during the fourth quarter of 2021, a new report has suggested

The rate of inflation for 2021 will average out at 2.3 per cent, according to the Esri’s quarterly economic commentary, and 2.5 per cent in 2022.

Irish inflation hit a 10-year high in the month of August of 2.7 per cent, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed, driven primarily by rising costs in housing, transport, restaurants and hotels....