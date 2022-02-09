Irish mortgage interest rates now highest in the Euro zone
Ireland’s average mortgage interest rate of 2.69 per cent now highest in Euro area following sharp decline in Greece
Ireland’s mortgage interest rates are now the highest in the entire Eurozone after Greece, which formerly held the title, saw its average rates decline.
Mortgage rates in Ireland are also more than double the average in the Euro area as of December 2021 despite marginal decreases in rates of fixed and variable mortgage agreements, according to new figures from the Central Bank.
Ireland’s weighted average interest rate is now 2.69 per cent as of...
