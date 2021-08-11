Ireland’s total household wealth has risen by €89bn in a year
Central Bank says an increase in deposits and housing assets led to household net worth reaching €883 billion in first quarter but figures do not reflect distribution of wealth
Ireland’s household net worth has increased by €89 billion to €883 billion over the past year due to increases in both housing and financial assets, according to the latest quarterly financial accounts from the Central Bank of Ireland. The total household net worth was €883 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared to €794 for the same period in 2020.
Household net worth has grown annually since 2012, but the rise in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Donohoe: long-term spending commitments need to match sustainable revenues
The Minister for Finance sought to counter concerns raised by the Fiscal Advisory Council on the €5.4 billion rise in core expenditure
Government plans to spend €80.1bn next year
The government’s summer economic statement shows that the next budget in October is going to be another big-spending one to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Labour shortage to hit global recovery, says top economist
Global asset manager’s expert says pre-pandemic tightness in labour markets has been exacerbated by enhanced Covid-era unemployment supports
Aidan Regan: We need our allies more than we need our beloved 12.5 per cent tax rate
Pushing back against the OECD just confirms the accusations that we’re a tax haven – and won’t help us when the much bigger threat of austerity comes knocking