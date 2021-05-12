Ireland should not attract multinationals through tax policy, former US Treasury Secretary says
There has been an excessive attraction to locate in Ireland coming from tax arbitrage, according to Larry Summers
Ireland should move away from attracting multinational companies through tax policy, the former US Treasury Secretary and Chief Economist of the World Bank has said. Changing to attracting business through non-tax incentives will “pose certain challenges” for Ireland, Larry Summers added.
Summers said he hopes there will be “negative pressure” on Ireland to make itself attractive through “it's very substantial real advantages” rather than as a location to pay less tax. “There has...
